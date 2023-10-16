Woman in Kuching loses bid to get court to change son’s religious status

KUCHING (Oct 16): A woman here today lost her bid to get a court declaration to change her son’s religion from Islam to Buddhism.

In dismissing the application, High Court Judge Zaleha Rose Pandin said the changes sought were tantamount to renouncing the faith and not simply seeking for a declaration.

“Having perused carefully the facts, the child was born as a Muslim. The civil court is not clothed with jurisdiction when it comes to renouncing the Islamic faith. It is the purview of the Syariah Court.

“Notwithstanding that the child did not profess or practise or was raised as a Muslim, one cannot make unilateral declarations. There are processes on the matter,” said the judge.

In early August, the 52-year-old mother filed an originating summons to seek a declaration that she has the right to determine the religion and upbringing of her teenage son, who at present has a Muslim name on his MyKad.

She was seeking a court order to compel the National Registration Department (JPN), among others, to record changes in her son’s MyKad in relation to his religion.

The mother named the Malaysian Births, Deaths and Adoptions director; the Sarawak regional registrar of Births and Deaths; the Identity Card Division director; the JPN director-general; JPN; and the federal government, as the first to sixth defendants.

According to previous reports, the son – born in Sabah and living in Sarawak – has followed Buddhism since childhood.

The divorced mother claimed her son’s Muslim father did not object to his Buddhist beliefs.

The teenager, born on Oct 18, 2005, never attended Islamic classes during his schooling years, never practised Islam, and does not want to be considered a Muslim, she claimed further.

The mother said that on July 5 this year, she and her lawyers encountered issues when trying to update her son’s identity card information at JPN Sarawak.

She claimed that a JPN Sarawak staff refused to accept the application and handed her a different set of forms to complete.

The mother claimed that she resubmitted the application on July 18, along with supporting documents from her ex-husband and their son, which JPN accepted.

She said that after her lawyers wrote to the state JPN, they received a response on July 31, indicating that the department neither granted nor rejected the application and asked her to fill out additional forms.

The mother said the forms were repetitive as they were, in essence, identical – especially the second and third forms – save for the provisions of the relevant ordinance.

She contended that as a Malaysian citizen, she is entitled to correct the details on her son’s identity card in the relevant register in any part of the country.

She also claimed that her son is known by his Chinese name to friends, family, teachers and the local community, and they both participate in a Buddhist society here.

Representing the mother were counsels Clarice Chan and Joshua Baru.