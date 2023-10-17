Abg Johari won’t reveal GPS candidate for Jepak by-election yet

KUCHING (Oct 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg remains coy about the proposed candidate for the upcoming Jepak by-election, only saying an announcement will be made within the next two days.

The Premier appeared reluctant to divulge more details about the proposed candidate until the official announcement is made.

“Listen to the announcement tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It’s (the candidate) a man. Secondly, the candidate is a local,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, told reporters this after officiating at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus’ graduation ceremony today.

During a PBB Bintulu special convention at Bintulu Civic Centre on Sunday, Abang Johari said the party already had a few proposed candidates in mind and all of them would be screened by the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The potential candidate is most likely from the Vaie community.

The Election Commission has set Oct 21 as nomination day for the Jepak by-election while early voting will be on Oct 31 and polling day will be on Nov 4.