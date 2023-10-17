Anwar: Govt machinery should explain essence of Budget 2024 to the people

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 17): All government machinery needs to explain to the people the essence of Budget 2024, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the people should be made to understand the reason for the focus on health and education given by the government in the 2024 Budget.

“The explanation is important, it has to be clarified to the people,” said the prime minister at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister tabled the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, themed ‘Economic Reform, Empowering the People’, amounting to RM393.8 billion, the highest in the history of the country’s budget.

The Education Ministry received the highest allocation amounting to RM58.7 billion, while the Health Ministry was allocated RM41.2 billion.

According to the prime minister, Budget 2024 is a national budget implemented to give confidence to investors and provide maximum comfort to the people.

“The budget cannot be seen in a ‘vacuum’ but also to look at the background of economic strength, political stability, our ability to pay off debts and resolve some basic macroeconomic frameworks,” he said.

Regarding subsidies, Anwar reiterated that the subsidies are maintained with RM81 billion allocated for the purpose.

“RM81 billion in subsidy for one year is among the highest… no country gives such a high subsidy… a subsidy is government’s aid to reduce the burden on the people,” he added.

Anwar said the government’s move to target the distribution of subsidies is to ensure that they are enjoyed only by the deserving ones.

Regarding the electricity subsidy, he said that the subsidy was withdrawn for 10 per cent of the highest electricity users in the country, while 90 per cent of electricity users will continue to enjoy it.

The move is expected to save the government over RM4.6 billion, he added. – Bernama