Anwar: Vietnam, Cambodia considering using local currency for trade

Anwar speaks during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament on June 13, 2023. ― Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Vietnam and Cambodia have shown interest in using their local currency for trading purposes as a step to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

“Malaysia is aggressively reducing its dependence on the US dollar, and so far we have received a good response.

“In fact, we have just signed an agreement at the Asean Summit this year, and the two countries have recognised the Local Currency Settlement Framework (LCSF) agreement that was signed recently,” said Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —

