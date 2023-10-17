Aspirasi names businessman as its candidate for Jepak

SIBU (Oct 17): Businessman Chieng Lea Ping will contest in the upcoming Jepak by-election on Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) ticket.

Aspirasi president Lina Soo hails Chieng as a qualified person to contest in the seat, being a Bintulu-born resident in Jepak.

“He has 10 years’ experience in the political world and has been active in mobilising the party’s activities since 2014,” she told reporters after handing over the ‘watikah’ (letter of appointment) to Chieng in Bintulu yesterday.

Soo stressed that Aspirasi’s slogan of ‘One Voice, One Aspiration and One Future for Three Million People of Sarawak’ had become the sacred word in the party’s struggle that no one would be left out from the flow of development and enjoying prosperity in life.

Meanwhile, Chieng said he would do his best to help the community in Jepak if given the mandate to be the voice of the people.

“The people of Jepak should accept changes for the betterment and future development of Jepak as a whole.

“Bintulu is an industrial town and is rapidly developing but many issues and problems remained unsolved and one of them is the increasing cost of living.

“It really burdens the people who are facing difficulties to make ends meet.”

Earlier, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) had named Stevenson Joseph Dumbang as its candidate for this Jepak by-election. The party was the first to announce its candidate for the by-election on Nov 4.

The Jepak state seat has a total of 22,804 electors.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, was a six-term Jepak assemblyman since 1996.

Jepak is one of the state seats under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency.