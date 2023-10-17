Awg Tengah proposes several areas for large paddy plantation

MIRI (Oct 16): Sarawak has several locations suitable for large-scale paddy planting, including Limbang which was previously earmarked as the rice bowl of Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Other locations include Lawas and Bekenu in northern Sarawak, Batang Lupar in Sri Aman, and Gedong where a pilot project for a species of paddy is targeted to yield three harvests annually, he added.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said these areas can be part of the national food security programme following the spike in the price of white rice recently.

“We need the federal government to allocate funds for infrastructure and irrigation for systematic production and research and development,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He had earlier officiated at a ceremony to present perpetuity native land titles to 91 landowners in Kampung Beraya and Kampung Bulau, and Gazetted Communal Reserves title to Kampung Bulau and Kampung Nusah in Miri Division.

Awang Tengah said the issuance of the titles was the second phase of the new initiative of the state government in expediting Native Customary Rights land survey in the state, starting with perimeter survey followed by individual lot survey where costs were borne by the government.

Acknowledging that NCR land survey is slow and tedious, he said the process has been carried out by the state government since the 60s for issuance of individual land titles.

However, the new initiative in 2010 by the state government with the help of federal government has enabled 1.2 million hectares to be surveyed and over 870,000 ha had already been issued with land titles as of last month, he added.

Since then, he said the state government has allocated RM40 million to continue this effort and added manpower to the Land and Survey Department, which cost about RM30 million to the state when federal funding was slashed.

Under Phase 2 of the new initiative of Native Customary Rights land survey, the Land and Survey Department has issued 28,141 individual titles for 46,962 hectares of NCR land while 76,711 lots of land covering 93,092 hectares have been surveyed as of October this year.

In Miri Division, 3,582 lots covering 9,386 hectares have been surveyed while 1,948 individual titles covering 6,145 hectares have been issued, said Miri Division Land and Survey Department superintendent Anthony Aboi.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Implementation Monitoring and Co-ordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced an allocation of RM10 million in support of this initiative following his last visit to Sarawak.

He said this reflects the Unity Government’s recognition of the importance of NCR land for Sarawak natives and federal funding for NCR land survey shows its commitment to support the state government in recognising assets and land for natives.

Also present at the function were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat.