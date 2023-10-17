Bodies of teens who disappeared while bathing in Btg Lassa found

SIBU (Oct 17): The bodies of three teenagers, who went missing while bathing in Batang Lassa, Daro on Sunday, were found this morning.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the first victim was found around 6.30am, about 1km from the area where he was reported to have gone missing.

“The second victim was found at about 8.22am, followed by the last victim at 9.05am, at 2km and 4km respectively from the place they went missing,” Bomba said.

The bodies have been handed over to the police for further action.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 10am.

On Oct 15, Bomba said the three teenagers, together with another friend, were bathing in the river when they were hit by a strong current.

The three victims were identified as Herodias Enggung and Sebastian Oziel Seman Umpi, from Rumah Jelam, and Aldrin Gambang Allan Kiai from Rumah Lawrence.

“All the victims, aged 13, did not know how to swim,” said the department.

An eyewitness said the fourth teenager was rescued by members of the public.

All four were students of SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajah Normah, Daro.