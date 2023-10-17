Borneo Fur Festival 2023 in Kuching gathers close to 2,000 dog owners

KUCHING (Oct 17): The inaugural Borneo Fur Festival last Saturday gathered almost 2,000 dog owners, who brought along their canine companions for a day of fun and food.

Organised by Bark Park Borneo together with Furry Soup Kitchen, the event had Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii officiating at the opening ceremony.

The activities held included a parade of the ‘adoptables’, resident dogs and also a demonstration by the K9 Unit of Serian fire station featuring its ‘fur heroes’ Wilf and Bella showcasing their capabilities in a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

“In fact, the K9 Unit had come to the event right after a SAR for a missing person at the Reservoir Park,” said the organisers in a statement.

The event also hosted the Salvation Army family, where 25 children and personnel led by Brother Jacob and Capt Carmen were treated to refreshments during their visit.

“This event shows that there is a large dog community in Kuching. This community effort is aimed at helping to raise funds meant to cover the cost in extending the foster-care facility for ‘mama dogs and puppies’, for their core vaccination and neutering,” said the organisers.

The event’s corporate sponsors were Kasuma Resort Sdn Bhd, Sri Datai Sdn Bhd, Lawas Highland Estate, Sam J. Chan, Borneo Adventure, Chabo, and Satoyama Organic Farm.

There were also 35 vendors offering assorted food and products including Kyujin’s Sake and Oyster Bar, Ironwood Valley’s Traditional Highland Food, Crispy Pork Mantou, Binging Eats, FED, Pinggai’s BBQ Seafood, and Ulam Kampung Table.

“Most of food and drinks were sold out,” said the organisers.

Visitors were already thronging the carnival site before 3pm, and continued to stream in past 9pm, where they were all greeted by ‘Paw Maid Cosplay’ by Esther Hu and Rachel.

“The success of the event was made possible by a team of dedicated committee members and volunteers.

“Everyone was like family. The target of the event was met. It was an afternoon well spent, where everyone was having fun for a good cause,” added the organisers.