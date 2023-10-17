Budget 2024: RM58.7 bln allocation for MoE shows importance of education for national devt, says social activist

KUCHING (Oct 17): The RM58.7 billion allocation for the Education Ministry (MoE) under Budget 2024 shows the importance of education as a cornerstone for national development, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He pointed out that of the allocation, a total of RM1.9 billion has been designated for the upgrading and maintenance of schools.

“A substantial portion of this allocation, RM930 million, has been allocated for the enhancement of dilapidated school building and facilities.

“This investment will directly benefit 450 schools, with a primary focus on Sarawak and Sabah, two regions in dire need of infrastructure upgrades,” he said in a press statement today.

Lee said the commitment to improving school infrastructure is crucial, as it directly impacts the learning environment and student well-being.

A total of RM1 billion was also allocated for maintaining different types of schools, covering such as national, religious, Tamil, and Chinese schools, along with special education institutions for autistic students.

“This shows Malaysia’s dedication to making sure every student gets a good education. The government sees education as a way to boost the economy and society,” he said.

Besides that, Lee said the RM2.5 billion that has been set aside to build 26 new schools will make education more accessible and reduce overcrowding in the existing institutions.

“This is part of the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, highlighting how crucial education is for our country’s future,” said Lee.

Nevertheless, Lee said it is crucial that funds are distributed fairly, based on the school’s needs without any bias.

“Some schools, especially vernacular ones, have struggled to replace basic furniture, and this needs to change,” he added.

Lee also said the Education Ministry must also focus on teaching methods that promote critical thinking instead of just memorisation.

“Many graduates face unemployment due to lacking necessary skills, so it’s important to match funding with skill-building,” he added.

“Quality education helps children to grow and contribute to the nation. While people often complain about education quality, we need to see concrete efforts from the Education Ministry,” he added.

Lee said while it is a good move to get schools to check on the condition of school toilets, as announced recently by the Prime Minister, it is even more important for schools to enhance the minds in the classrooms.