Cost of living, prison overcrowding focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will address concerns around the cost of living and overcrowding in prisons, as well as discuss the latest developments of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the cost of living issue will be raised by Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) in a question to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Minister’s Question Time.

Rosol is seeking the government’s assurance that the move to float the price of chicken and eggs will not burden the people, who are already dealing with a high cost of living.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Datuk Mas Ermieyati binti Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will inquire about the measures taken to address the issue of overcrowding in prisons and the programmes identified to help former inmates get back on their feet and avoid falling back into a life of crime.

There will also be a question from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) about the progress of the ECRL project, the number of local and foreign companies involved and whether there are any additional financial implications for the project.

In addition, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) will ask the Health Minister about the ministry’s plan to purchase the HPV vaccine, the type of vaccine bought and the time frame to ensure that those who are not vaccinated, especially in the Covid-19 era, get the necessary vaccine.

The sitting will then continue with the debate on the Budget 2024, which was tabled by the prime minister last Friday.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy stage for eight days, followed by ministerial responses over four days starting Oct 30.

Members of Parliament will then participate in the debate at the committee stage for 12 days starting from Nov 6.

The current Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to run for 32 days from Oct 9 to Nov 30. – Bernama