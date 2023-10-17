Early morning fire at Sibu’s Jalan Kapor leaves nine homeless

SIBU (Oct 17): A fire in the wee hours today destroyed two houses at Jalan Kapor here and left nine individuals, one of whom is a three-year-old boy, homeless.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said they received a distress call from one of the occupants at 2.42am.

Six firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were assigned to the location.

They were also assisted by a team from Sungai Merah fire station.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the fire involved two wooden houses measuring 30 feet by 20 feet each.

“The houses were fully destroyed and it did not involve any injuries or casualties,” he said.

Andy said the firefighters faced problems extinguishing the fire as there were no fire hydrants nearby and limited open water sources.

He said to prevent the fire from spreading to a third house, firefighters set up a firebreak.

“The operation commander then instructed the teams to pump water from nearby drains.

“The situation was brought under control at 3.10am and they conducted an overhaul after that,” he added.

Bomba ended its operation at 4.15am.