Fatimah: Sarawak records slight year-to-date increase in teen pregnancy cases

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak recorded a slight increase in the number of teenage pregnancy cases this year to date, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She pointed out that the number registered between January and September this year was at 1,599 cases, representing a four per cent rise over 1,536 cases reported in the same period last year.

“From the 1,599 cases, 4.5 per cent (72 cases) involved girls under the age of 16, while a significant 95.5 per cent (1,527 cases) involved girls aged 16 and above.

“Of the total number recorded, 97.1 per cent (1,553 cases) of these young mothers no longer attended school after having reported their pregnancies, and 60.5 per cent (967 cases) were unmarried at the time they got pregnant,” she said at a press conference, held after chairing the One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC) meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On categories by divisions, the minister said Kapit registered the highest per centage of cases, at 11.34 per cent, followed by Sri Aman that recorded 9.34 per cent, Betong with 8.57 per cent, Sarikei with 8.18 per cent, Serian with 7.33 per cent, Bintulu with 7.17 per cent, Sibu with 6.61 per cent, Miri with 6.2 per cent, Limbang with 5.56 per cent, Kuching with 4.95 per cent, Mukah with 4.69 per cent, and Samarahan with 4.53 per cent.

Fatimah also said throughout the first nine months of this year, 554 cases of teenage pregnancies involved those facing a myriad of challenges related to welfare, education, protection, support, as well as the health of both the young mothers and their infants.

She added that the cases were referred to the respective divisional OSTPC for comprehensive and integrated management, in accordance with the ‘Guidelines for Managing Teenage Pregnancies in Sarawak’.

“From these cases, 71.84 per cent (398 cases) were successfully resolved and closed, while 1.26 per cent (seven cases) could not be entirely resolved but were closed. A significant 26.89 per cent (149 cases) are still in the process of resolution.”

There were two cases of baby-dumping recorded this year, she said.

Adding on, Fatimah said for 2024, a series of programmes and social intervention would be run, including the Sexual Education Awareness and Advocacy (KAPS) that would be conducted at selected primary and secondary schools throughout Sarawak, and Randau Pembangunan Sosial (RPS) for the communities in rural areas.

“These activities will not only target the teenagers who are still at school, but also for those who are no longer in school.”

Fatimah also said the divisional-level OSTPCs must be able to plan the programmes, in accordance with the varying factors present in their respective jurisdictions.

“Of course, we have the modules, but they can be adapted for suitability as the situations and conditions may differ from one place to another.”

Meanwhile, Fatimah said the number of teenage pregnancies in Sarawak had gone down over the years, noting that last year the state recorded 1,536 cases, versus 3,401 cases in 2014.

“If we’re to compare between this year and last year, of course we could see a slight increase, but the overall (trend), there’s indeed a decline (in cases).

“Normally, we do not conclude saying that there is an increase in the trend just because there is a slight increase for one year; we have to look at another two years to see what’s the trend like.

“Looking from 2014, definitely we can see that there’s a significant decrease.

“Based on the statistics shown, the teenage pregnancy cases no longer involve those aged 10 to 12, as the cases mostly involve those aged 15 and above,” she added.