Female bodybuilder hailed as trail-blazer for sport and community 

KUCHING (Oct 17): High achieving Sarawak and national female bodybuilder Philomena Dexclyn Siar has been recognised by the prestigious Jalur Gemilang Book of Records. Philomena made history recently by becoming the first Sarawakian woman to secure victory on the continental stage.

The 40-year-old Bidayuh clinched the gold medal for Malaysia in the Women’s Sports Physique (Over 165cm) category at the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Her triumphant performance was credited as an unmatched display of strength, dedication and perseverance.

Philomena was presented with the Jalur Gemilang Book of Records certificate and medal during the 52nd Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championships at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang in Selangor on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended and witnessed by the Malaysia Body Building Federation (MBBF) president Major General Dato Dr Ahmad Badrus Othman (Rtd), MBBF vice president Lieutenant Commander Kamaruzaman Kadir (Rtd) and Jalur Gemilang Book of Records CEO Simon Lau.

Remarkably, the certificate and medal presentation coincided with Philomena’s 40th Birthday, adding an extra layer of significance to the bodybuilding champion.

Philomena’s ground-breaking win was recognised not only as a personal triumph but also as a significant milestone for sports and female empowerment in Sarawak.

Her success is seen as sparking pride in the local community and serving to inspire aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams and challenge conventional norms.

The state government administrative officer embarked on her bodybuilding journey in 2018.

Her initial motivation was just to lead a healthier lifestyle and shed weight. However, it led to her diligently committing to hours on the treadmill and weight training, and enlisting the guidance of a personal trainer.

Her talent was spotted by renowned Sarawakian and Malaysian bodybuilder Dr Malvern Abdullah.

Under his mentorship, Philomena made her competitive debut at the FM League Physique War & Muscle War 2018 in Singapore.

She said her sporting achievements have not only strengthened her physically but also boosted her self-confidence and fostered a more positive outlook on life.

The official recognition held her story as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of dedication and resilience.