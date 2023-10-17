Final Sarawak DUN sitting for the year to be held on Nov 20-29

KUCHING (Oct 17): The last Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting for 2023 will be held on Nov 20-29.

A letter to DUN members signed by DUN Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom, which was sighted by The Borneo Post today, said the next DUN sitting, also known as the Second Meeting for the Second Term of the 19th Sarawak DUN, is provided for by Rule 6 (1) of the State Legislative Assembly Regulations.

The letter said by virtue of Meeting Rules 19 and 24, members of the DUN are only allowed to submit up to 10 questions to be responded in oral form by the various ministries.

The deadline to submit the questions is Nov 6.

It is understood that the main agenda of this session will be the tabling of the State Budget 2024.