Health Ministry: Delayed by Covid-19, 820,000 Form 1 students will now receive HPV jabs

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Health Ministry said today it will resume the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for female Form 1 students, and is in the process of obtaining the shots.

Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni said about 820,000 female students from the 2021 to 2023 cohort have not received any shot due to delay from Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global supply of HPV vaccines and it also disrupted the process to immunise Form 1 female students or female teenagers who are 13 years old.

“To avoid the target group from being left out, the Ministry of Health is in the process of obtaining the vaccines to continue the implementations,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat here.

He said the ministry is ready to mobilise its 600 vaccination teams and will act as soon as the stocks are available.

“We are committed to ensuring the target group receives full HPV vaccine shots before they end school,” he said.

In June, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said HPV vaccination for Form 1 students or teenagers who are 13 years old had to be postponed in 2021 due to a global supply disruption of HPV vaccines.

She then said that by using the remaining stock of vaccines available in 2020, a total of 34,933 people, or only 15.7 per cent of Form 1 female students from the 2021 cohort have received the first dose. – Malay Mail