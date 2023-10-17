Kpg Annah Rais to host Borneo Ultra Trail Run, folk games on Oct 29

KUCHING (Oct 17): Kampung Annah Rais will be a hub of activity next Sunday (Oct 29) as the village plays host to the Borneo Ultra Trail Run and folk games.

Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who announced these events today. said the homestays in the area are already fully booked, especially by the participants of the Run.

He revealed the Run will will be participated by about 200 runners, including those coming from Singapore, Philippines, Netherlands, Nigeria, Germany, Brunei and Indonesia as well as from different parts of Malaysia.

As for the folk games, he said Persatuan Bi-Annah, representing the Annah Rais people will be running the event which will comprise blowpipe, slingshot, coconut bowling and bamboo stilt race contests as well as zumba and karaoke.

“Above all that, we want to promote the Annah Rais longhouse. Those participants coming from the Peninsular Malaysia and other countries will pass through the longhouse, other villages, the waterfalls and the hot spring during the Run. We want them to understand the tourism products that we have and experience the life of the people here.

“These are the things we have in mind for the participants. We hope it’s going to be an annual event. And as time goes by, we hope Annah Rais longhouse will be the centre of attraction,” said Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman.

According to him, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will be invited to officiate the event on Oct 29.

He said the Padawan Sub-district Office will be involved in organising the two events together with his service centre. Persatuan Bi-Annah and Alpha Sports Event.

Meanwhile, the Borneo Ultra Trail Run is divided into three categories namely 10km involving 108 runners, 30km (43 runners) and 50km (39 runners).

The starting and finishing points for the Run will be at the Persatuan Bi-Annah hall in Annah Rais.

The trail for the Run will be around Annah Rais and four other villages namely Sadir, Sibuang, Sibakar and Simuti.

The runners will also be passing through the longhouse, hot spring and waterfalls along the trail.

They are also encouraged to join the locals for the folk games.