Lee: Jump in number of patients at Senadin health clinic

MIRI (Oct 17): The Senadin Health Clinic has seen a drastic increase in number of patients from Senadin and its surrounding areas since it was upgraded over a year, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman observed that after it was upgraded from Senadin Community Clinic in May 2022, the number of patients it received increased from 594 to 2,590 in August this year, with an average of 120 to 130 patients per day, equivalent to four times the number of patients in comparison.

“Thus, this investment towards community health has proven to improve the health of the local community here,” said Lee when speaking at the official opening of the health clinic yesterday.

The health clinic, which began operation in August 2022, provides various healthcare services such as maternity and children care and nutrition advice besides pharmacy, emergency and trauma unit, medical laboratory and family planning.

“I would like to express my highest gratitude to Andact Sdn Bhd for not only offering its building for rental, but also renovating the facility to meet the clinic’s needs. The renovation that took about seven months cost over RM600,000.

“For that, their assistance is highly appreciated in enabling the clinic to operate in time,” he said.

Lee reminded the people to practise healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, taking good care of their emotional health, and avoid smoking or over-eating as these are the important factors contributing to good healthy life.

Located at Jalan Ilmu, the health clinic, which operates from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, has two medical officers, three assistant medical officers, seven nurses and two medical assistants.

It also offers home visits for high-risk pregnant patients and post-natal services; and jaundice check-up and health care to patients.

Also present were Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri district officer Rohanie Yusof, Miri health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman, and Andact Sdn Bhd director Lau Ping Tak.