Lundu man fined RM3,300 in total for dishonestly retaining stolen bottle of wine, laptop

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man to RM800 in default one month in prison for dishonestly retaining a stolen bottle of red wine belonging to a restaurant at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Belawan Sataw, 35, from Lundu after he pleaded guilty to a chargeunder Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Lorong Laksamana Cheng Ho here around 2.30am on Oct 6, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a complainant lodged a police report on Sept 14 after finding that the restaurant had been broken into and items such as a karaoke set, a few bottles of liquor and wine, a printer, a mobile phone missing.

Based on the information given by the complainant, the police arrested Belawan who then showed them the stolen wine, which he kept at a house in Lorong Laksamana Cheng Ho here on Oct 6.

The police also seized the bottle of wine, which was later confirmed by the complainant to belong to the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Belawan also pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen laptop belonging to a 28-year-old woman.

For that offence, Mason imposed a fine of RM2,500 in default six months in jail under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

Based on the facts of the case, the woman lodged a police report on Oct 5 after finding her laptop missing, suspected to have been stolen by an individual.

An investigation then led to the arrest of Belawan in front of a hotel in Jalan Rock here around 1am on Oct 6. During the arrest, police found the stolen laptop belonging to the woman with Belawan.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the cases, while Belawan was unrepresented by legal counsel.