Man gets 11 years, whippings for slashing cops

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): The Sessions Court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to a total of 11 years’ jail plus two strokes of the cane for two counts of causing hurt to two policemen using a cleaver.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on Ahmad Saidi Mursidi, 42, after he pleaded guilty to both the charges on Tuesday.

On the first count, Ahmad Saidi was jailed for three years for injuring a senior police officer aged 45 at a house at Taman Jaya Diri at Jalan Sepanggar on July 17.

The offence was under Section 324 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or with a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

On the second count, Ahmad Saidi received another eight years and two whippings for causing grievous hurt to a police sergeant at the same time and place.

The unrepresented accused was convicted under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years or with a fine or with whipping, upon conviction.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentences consecutively.

The court heard that on the incident day, Menggatal police station received a complaint that the accused had gone amok with a sharp weapon at the house and confined his mother and sister inside a bedroom.

A police team went to the house and persuaded Ahmad Saidi to surrender but he had refused and locked himself inside the bedroom where he confined his mother and sister.

He later let her sister out.

After two hours of persuading and seeing there was no sign of him surrendering and letting his mother out, the police team broke the bedroom’s door.

During the rescue attempt, there was a scuffle and the two policemen were slashed.

Investigation did not disclose why Ahmad Saidi went amok.

It was also revealed that he had received treatment at a mental hospital and under supervision of the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Earlier, the prosecution had informed the court that Ahmad Saidi’s mental health status showed that he was fit to plea.