Miri City Fan site of three-day Miracle Healing Rally

KUCHING (Oct 17): A three-day Miracle Healing Rally event will take place at Miri City Fan starting today.

Event spokesperson Dato Janang Bungsu in a statement said the spiritual gathering features international evangelist Rev Raymond Mooi.

“I have known Rev Raymond and his ministry for years, and can testify that his heart always wants to bless the people,” he said.

Janang extended an invitation to the Christian community to attend the event, which starts at 7pm on the three days.

Entry for the rally is free.

Mooi is also set to feature at the Revival Night event which takes place at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu on Oct 20, starting at 7pm.