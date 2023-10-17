MMEA Sarawak intercepts sand barge off Gunung Ayer

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a sand barge, which was intercepted at 0.56 nautical miles southeast of Gunung Ayer during a patrol on Monday.

According to MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus, his men detected the vessel at 12.20pm during Operasi Permai and Op Tiris.

Upon inspection by the enforcement team, it was found that there was no mention of the change of skipper in the ‘Certificate of Malaysian Registry’.

“There were six foreign crew members and two locals on board during the inspection, and all of them had valid identification documents.

“The vessel and the crew on board were later brought to the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex Jetty for further action,” he said in a statement today.

MMEA Sarawak encourages the public, especially the maritime community, to always be aware of the laws and regulations in force.

In case of any misconduct or criminal activities at sea, the public can report them to the Maritime Operations Centre of the MMEA Sarawak by calling 082-432 544, or MERS 999 for immediate feedback.