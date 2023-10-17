Name streets or buildings after literary figures – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor yesterday called on local authorities to accord recognition to state literary figures.

“I suggest that local authorities consider naming streets or buildings after linguists, writers and literary figures in the state as a way of honoring their contributions,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘Karnival Semarak Bahasa 2023’ and launching of new books by Sabahan authors, published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sabah, on Tuesday, Hajiji said that the state government always supports and provides assistance for activities and efforts to elevate the national language and literature.

In his speech which was delivered by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif, Hajiji pointed out that since the 1970s, the Sabah government has allocated funds to DBP Sabah and various organizations involved in related activities.

This year, the state government allocated funds for several mega activities, including the ‘Anugerah Pena Kinabalu’ which elevates the literary world in Sabah through the Anugerah Sasterwan Negeri Sabah, Anugerah Buku Terbaik Ketua Menteri Sabah and Hadiah Sastera Sabah.

“We continue to support initiatives like these in line with the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ objective , which aims to elevate Sabah and its people through a culture of knowledge based on reading, the creation of great works, and mastery of high-standard language, rather than just colloquial or conversational language,” he said.

Hajiji added that the state government also pays attention to the call made by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier this year for the civil service to use the national language.

“I recommend that officers and civil servants in Sabah adhere to this call and use the national language, both in speeches and official correspondence. Our service efficiency should be in line with our language proficiency.

“I believe that the ability of public servants to speak in a standard language in formal situations is a reflection of wisdom, ethics and excellent conduct, all of which contribute to enhancing the state’s image as a progressive and prosperous region,” Hajiji said.

On the 22 new books published by DBP Sabah, the Chief Minister opined that the efforts of DBP Sabah to discover and present the works of local authors in the national book industry should continue to receive support.

“This aligns with the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ goal of advancing Sabah toward civilization through a knowledge-based culture rooted in reading, the creation of great works, and mastery of high-standard language.

“Furthermore, this effort is also crucial for the nation’s development and the promotion of our literary world, particularly for the authors in this state. With today’s launch, we hope it will serve as a catalyst for all authors to continue producing high-quality works and writings that can contribute to Sabah’s economy,” he said.

Some of the books launched yesterday included ‘Melawan Kebiasaan’ by Hasyuda Abadi, ‘Tekad Sumayyah’ by Laila Elok, ‘Sebelum Menemukan Mimpi’ by Mohilis, ‘Sihir Pendongeng’ by Witer Gunik, ‘Nyanyian Rakyat Rungus Sabah’ by Raymond Majumah, and ‘Bagai Kelekatu’ by Kims Diwa.

Meanwhile Mohd Arifin told reporters that the program is a two-day event from October 17 to 18 at the DBP Sabah Branch and is featuring various programs such as the ‘Adikku Storytelling Competition,’ a special book sale at the DBP warehouse, workshops, exhibitions and sales.

He congratulated the authors involved and expressed hope that with the efforts of DBP, the use of Bahasa Melayu will be strengthened.

When asked to comment on the call for streets or buildings in the state be named after Sabahan literary figures, he said, “This is a great suggestion from the Chief Minister, and it is indeed appropriate, as writers, poets, and literary figures are the advocates of intellectual knowledge and the unifiers of society. This is one way to give them recognition.”

On another note, Mohd Arifin advised Sabahans who wish to make donations in support of causes such as assisting those in Palestine to check the authenticity of the NGOs conducting the charity drive.

“Be cautious and only donate through NGOs that have obtained the necessary permits from the relevant authorities and government. This is because those who want to conduct programs pertaining to collecting donations and others must go through the proper channels.

“For example, donations relating to religion must go through the relevant religious authorities like MUIS or JHEAINS if it is for Muslims. They must also get the necessary permits from the police as well as the state government,” he said.