PBB to announce Jepak candidate tomorrow at 4pm

SIBU (Oct 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will announce its candidate for the Jepak by-election tomorrow at 4pm at Margherita Hotel Plaza in Bintulu.

This is according to a media invite posted in the State Public Information Unit (Ukas) Whatsapp group today.

Earlier today when met after officiating the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus graduation ceremony, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president, remained coy about the proposed candidate; only deigning to say the candidate is a local.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman was reluctant to divulge more details about the proposed candidate and asked reporters to wait until the official announcement is made.

The Jepak seat is vacant following the demise of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. He was Jepak assemblyman for six terms since 1996.

The Election Commission has set Oct 21 for nomination day, Oct 31 for early voting and polling day on Nov 4.