Plans afoot under GKCDA to make Mambong ‘Sarawak’s coffee belt’

KUCHING (Oct 17): Coffee-planting would be accorded focus in projects to be implemented under Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) in 2024 and 2025, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

According to the Deputy Minister I for Transport and Mambong assemblyman, the aim is to make Mambong ‘Sarawak’s coffee belt’.

“The type of coffee that we encourage to be planted is Liberica.

“We want Sarawak to be the main producer of Liberica not just in Malaysia, but also the whole world,” he said at the closing of ‘GKCDA Projects’ Briefing For Siburan District and Padawan Sub-District’ here yesterday.

Dr Jerip also expressed confidence that one day the coffee from Mambong would have its own brand name and be internationally well-known.

“If Sabah has Kopi Tenom, maybe one day we in Sarawak will have Kopi Mambong,” he enthused.

At a press conference later, Dr Jerip said a RM8 million coffee processing and collection centre would be built as one of the projects under GKCDA.

He said this facility, to be sited on the Bayur Rural Growth Centre, would collect the harvests by coffee farmers in Mambong.

He also revealed that for 2024 and 2025, a total 31 projects worth more than RM150 million had been approved for implementation in his Mambong constituency.

“The focus is on agriculture and tourism projects. This will involve six agencies: Public Works Department (JKR), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Sarawak Rivers Board, and Padawan Sub-District Office,” he said.

Dr Jerip added that apart from coffee-planting, focus would also be given on paddy, aimed at boosting rice production and improving food security.

As such, he said the infrastructure projects would begin implementation next year in the identified areas including Batu Gong and Bradau.

“In Kampung Bengoh, a collection centre for heirloom ‘padi’ (rice) will be built. My area, Mambong, is producing lots of hill padi,” he said.

Dr Jerip also said GKCDA projects would include enhancing tourism facilities, in view of many visitors being drawn to the caves, waterfalls and also the Annah Rais Longhouse heritage area in the constituency.

“According to statistics, we have 45 caves and 48 waterfalls. I think (we have) the most number of waterfalls in Sarawak, so we will enhance the infrastructure to promote them,” he added.