PM Anwar urges Israel to call for ceasefire in Gaza and renounce ‘politics of dispossession’

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed today that Israel must immediately call for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the bloody retaliation against the surprise attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Anwar also said that he had extended Malaysia’s “unwavering” support for the Palestinians in a phone call to Hamas’ head of political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

“Given the dire situation in Gaza, I strongly advocate for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah,” he said in a statement here.

“It is also imperative for Israel to abandon their adherence to the politics of dispossession, immediately ceasefire with Hamas and genuinely pursue a peaceful resolution to end the ongoing conflict.”

“Politics of dispossession” is a term popularised by Palestinian-American academic and political activist Edward Said, which refers to how groups of people are systematically deprived of their land, resources, rights, and identities, which in this case means the forced displacement of Palestinians started by the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

Anwar said that it is crucial and paramount to prioritise the well-being and safety of all individuals affected by this crisis.

“In this spirit, we are committed to delivering humanitarian aid, particularly in the form of food and medicine to alleviate the suffering of those in need,” he added.

It was reported that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 2,750 people, including hundreds of children, and Israel now plans to invade North Gaza in an attempt to rout Hamas’ presence there.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation said that water, fuel and electricity would run out within 24 hours after Israel had intensified the blockade in the Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Yesterday, Anwar said he would discuss the need for additional meetings with the leaders of other countries with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Anwar said that due to Malaysia’s policies and ties with Hamas, it would continue its backing despite the West insisting that the country denounce the group.

Last week, Anwar accused the international community of continuing to take one-sided actions regarding all forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinians. – Malay Mail