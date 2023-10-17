Police seen on standby around Sibu court area, situation calm

SIBU (Oct 17): The police are currently on standby around the Sibu Court Complex area to ensure the planned unlawful assembly today does not proceed.

A check in the area found the situation is calm, with no roadblocks set up in the town.

However, the car park for the shophouses next to the court has been cordoned off.

The planned unlawful assembly was because eight accused of a recent riot case in Machan, Kanowit were set to be present in court today for case management.

However, the court postponed the case to Nov 21 and none of the eight accused were present today.

The eight accused — Johnny Lau, Tie Sing Tai, Kevin Lau Pick King, Alvin Tang Chan Siew, Dave Wong Yang Dao, Jonwin Umpi, Willis Inggol Jonwin, and Brandon Lee Kah Xin — were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section carries a maximum five years’ imprisonment term, or a fine, or both upon convicttion.

According to the charge, they allegedly took part in a riot on Aug 7, 2023, at around 4.30pm at a restaurant in Machan, Kanowit.

Last week, Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata warned against the unlawful assembly related to the recent riot case.