Sandakan Municipal Council asked to explain assessment revision

SANDAKAN (Oct 17): The Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) has to provide an honest and transparent explanation to the people regarding the revision of assessment in the district which was proposed to begin next year, said Karamunting assemblyman Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin.

He said the lack of communication between the local authority has resulted in misinformation and misunderstanding among Sandakan residents, as certain people’s representatives and the media have only shared news about the assessment rate hike, and not about the revision of property value.

“MPS must explain to the people about the real situation. The property value in Sandakan has not been revised since 1994. MPS can no longer impose assessment tax based on rates set 29 years ago if the people want the local authority to function properly and efficiently,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hiew said this after he attended a meeting with Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II cum Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam as well as all department heads of the MPS here on Tuesday.

He said as the MPS had not provided a proper explanation to the people; the public only understood that there is a raise in assessment rate, when the matter really depends on the property value of each area.

For example, he said places like Bandar Ramai-Ramai as well as residential houses near the Sandakan town would see a reduction in their assessment rates if the newly revised rates are imposed next year.

He said the MPS had also allowed people who opine that their property value evaluated was unreasonable to submit objection forms.

The MPS has received about 100 objections so far, and the council will set nine days, beginning next week, to conduct a meeting with those who submitted the letters to discuss and study their cases further.

During the meeting, Hiew also proposed that the MPS provide leniency to those facing a drastic hike in their assessment rates, saying that the SMC should allow these residents, especially commercial property owners, to pay in installments.

“The government understands that the people are shocked by this development as a lot of businesses are still recovering from the pandemic. However, the MPS would ensure that the raise in assessment rate, if any, would be within a reasonable range,” he said.

As such, Hiew said that the MPS should conduct a town hall session with the local residents as well as consumer and business associations in Sandakan to explain the revision of property value in Sandakan.

“(MPS should) be transparent. Tell the people why is a revision in assessment rate necessary, how much will be collected by the MPS, and explain to the people in detail how this revenue is going to be spent,” he said.

Meanwhile, MPS president Henry Idol had submitted a memorandum compiled from objections submitted by the residents to Joachim.

Hiew thanked Joachim who had taken immediate action by coming to the Sandakan for a meeting right after he learned the people’s concerns about the assessment rates.

“I opine that if both parties – the local authority and the people could be understanding and compromise, we can reach a win-win situation where the council would have the revenue to execute its projects in Sandakan, while at the same time, the residents would not be burdened by unreasonable assessment rate hike,” he added.