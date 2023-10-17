Sarawak Adventure Challenge 2023 to highlight rustic beauty of Sematan

KUCHING (Oct 17): The seventh edition of the annual Sarawak Adventure Challenge (SAC) has all it takes to challenge the participants to complete the gruelling route, but at the same time, it also allows them to enjoy the beauty of Sematan along the way.

This year, the event has been made the highlight of the inaugural Borneo Outdoor Festival (BOF), taking place at Sematan Beach in Lundu, near here, this Oct 28 and 29.

Themed ‘The Pueh Challenge’ this time, the SAC will be flagged off on Oct 29.

Established in 2017, the event involves mountain biking and adventure trail.

According to Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the SAC aims to raise awareness of and promote Sarawak as a destination for adventure tourism.

The inaugural race in 2017 took place at the Fairy Caves in Bau with the theme ‘The Lost Mines’, followed by ‘The Sacred Mountain’ in Singai in 2018, the ‘Mountain to Coast’ in Lundu in 2019, ‘The Jade Cave’ in Serian in 2020, ‘The Evolution Trail’ in Siniawan in 2021, and ‘The Dragon’s Challenge’ in Beliong last year.

On this year’s theme ‘The Pueh Challenge’, Abdul Karim said it served to pay homage to the “spectacular mountain range” dominating the landscape of Sematan, an area with much to offer in terms of spectacular scenery and recreation.

“Over the weekend, the beautiful coast of Sematan will be the site of an extravaganza of adventure sports and outdoor activities.

“Starting and finishing at the Pueh Youth Camp, the SAC trail passes through a variety of terrains and several river crossings, meant to challenge both the bikers and the runners.

“The competitors will also get to meet the local folks, many of whom will be assigned event officials and marshals,” said the minister during a press conference on the SAC, at Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) office here yesterday.

“The locals have been consulted, and involved from the start, in view of the SAC trail crossing many remote pockets in Sematan.

“The route preparations, including markings and the safety aspects, are done based on their feedback and consultations. The local folks are a major part, and also the major beneficiary, of every stage of this race,” he said.

Adding on, Abdul Karim also pointed out that ‘The Pueh Challenge’ would spur the local economy, meant to benefit the Sematan community.

“This time, the local community will be directly involved in both the race and the festival.

“There will be a special ‘Cultural Evening’ for the visitors, run in collaboration with the Pueh Selako longhouse community,” he spoke about the festival, adding that other activities would include ‘4WD Camping’, exhibition on outdoor equipment, wall-climbing demonstrations, outdoor photography sessions, as well as a programme on drones.

“Those wishing to go camping can do so at the Pueh Youth Camp site. There will be the ‘Sunset Fun Ride’ (15km) and the ‘Sunset Run Run (5km) as well.

“The festival is open to the public, free of charge.

On participation, Abdul Karim said almost 600 people had signed up for the SAC, with about one-third of them coming from other countries including Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia.

The festival itself, he said, could be welcoming 1,000 people, including Indonesian visitors from neighbouring Kalimantan.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan, and Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.