Sarawak athletes struggling at MSSM track & field championships

KUCHING (Oct 17): It is unlikely that Sarawak officials can recall a day in the past when the team ended without a gold medal to show.

But yesterday was such a day. None of their athletes won an event on the third day of the 63rd MSSM national track & field championships at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negri Sembilan. The best school athletes from all states compete in the Under-18, U15 and U12 age groups in the five-day meet.

Sarawak athletes enjoy a well-deserved reputation in the MSSM Meet. They were the overall champions for 13 of the 14 years between 2002 to 2015. Since that golden era the team has finished second every year except for the 4th placing last year. That was the lowest the state has sunk in recent memory.

On Day 1 the solitary gold medal was obtained by Luis Lexsander Jonathan who won the 100m (Boys U15) in 11.35sec. Day 2 was more fruitful with three gold medals from Awangku Md Adenan (Boys U12) in the Shot Put (14.65m), Voon Pei Ling (Girls U18) in the Shot Put (12.59m) and Mohd Hadi Hamdan (Boys U12) in the 80m hurdles (11.73sec).

Apart from no victory on Day 3, the biggest disappointment for Sarawak was emerging from the hammer (Girls Open) without a medal. This is an event that the state has dominated for the past 10 years.

The gloom was partially lifted as the day ended with two Sarawak girls – Elaine Wong and Darellyn Denisa – leading in accumulated points after four events of the Heptathlon (Girls Open). The duo will have endure three more events on Day 4.

The state contingent has collected a total of 20 medals in the first three days. The overall title, however, is decided based on the number of gold medals won. Sabah (9 gold), Johor (9), Selangor (6) and Penang (6) are leading the gold medal tally at the end of Day 3. Sarawak with four gold medals is lying in 7th position with two days of competition remaining.