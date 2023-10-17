Searchers find body of missing 92-year-old who fell into Sg Kanowit

KANOWIT (Oct 17): The body of a 92-year-old man, who disappeared after he fell into Sungai Kanowit on Sunday, was recovered today.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said Tinggi Melintang’s body was found at 8.50am, about 300 metres from its control post.

“The recovery was made by the search and rescue (SAR) operations team on the third day of the operation, which resumed at 7.30am.

“The body was brought to the jetty and handed over to the police for the identification process,” Bomba said.

The victim from Rumah Jelani at Nanga Lesih in Bukong Jagoi here had gone to his fruit orchard, which is located across Sungai Kanowit, on Sunday.

He is believed to have fallen into the river while making his way home.