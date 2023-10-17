Shafie Apdal asks for equal allocation for Sabah education sector

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The ministry in charge of budget allocations for the Education Ministry must go to the ground to identify schools that are truly in need of aid.

Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said while he was delighted to hear that RM58.7 billion was allocated for the Education Ministry under Budget 2024, this amount is not reflected in Sabah.

“I only hope that such a huge allocation be channelled to schools that really need it.

“For example, secondary schools and primary schools the bulk of the allocation seems to only be going to peninsula.

“In Sabah, where? I still see primary schools that are made from wood and Kota Belud isn’t that far from Kota Kinabalu,” Shafie told the Parliament in his address during the debate on Supply Bill 2024, adding that aid should be channelled based on needs, and not recommendations by “certain parties”.

For example, he said in Semporna there is only one secondary school for so many residents.

The Semporna MP said there is a total of 166,587 population, with 72,169 eligible voters.

“Even Beluran (Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronal Kiandee) has voiced the lack of allocation for Sabah,” he said.

Shafie also questioned the haphazard focus on school equipment whereby technology is provided, however, certain locations in Sabah have no access to electricity.

“Maybe spend more on not only preparing infrastructure, not only on toilets or tablets and computers but I hope it will be spent on providing electricity.

“We give the schools tablets and computers but there are no lights and electricity, don’t even talk about 4G or 5G, none.

“I really hope we can strike a balance between the country’s development between the city and rural areas,” he said. — Malay Mail