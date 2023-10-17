SMC reminds ratepayers of looming deadline

SIBU (Oct 17): Owners of rateable holdings situated within the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) jurisdiction have been reminded that the last day for the payment of rates for the second half of 2023 is Oct 31.

In a notice, SMC said a late payment fee or surcharge of 1 per cent per month or part therefore will be imposed upon owners without exception should they fail to settle the assessment rates on time.

“This is the ruling made by the Council in accordance with the statutory provision of Part VII of Section 74(1) of the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996,” the notice said.

For the convenience of ratepayers, payment can be made at the SMC counter at UTC Sibu, Sibu Central Market Multi Storey Car Park Complex.

The payment counter is open on Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.