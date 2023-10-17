S’wakian, Sabahans among four lucky winners of Sports Toto Jackpot prizes totalling RM51 mln

KUCHING (Oct 17): A 71-year-old Sarawakian housewife has become one of four lucky winners in the country to become multi-millionaires after winning Sports Toto Jackpot prizes totalling RM51 million recently.

According to a press release by Sports Toto, the Sarawakian housewife won RM5.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Sept 17.

“She is a regular player who always plays the jackpot games with Lucky Pick tickets.

“She bought 3 Lucky Pick System 3 tickets while she was out shopping nearby with her brother and one of the tickets with the pair of winning numbers ‘0708 and 2907’ won her RM5,321,823.30 and a bonus of RM336,” it said.

Meanwhile, the largest jackpot winner, who is from Selangor, won the RM33.5 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on Oct 8.

The 53-year-old lucky winner, who owns a trading company, revealed that he was not a regular player and somehow, he had decided to try his luck by buying RM200 worth of Lucky Pick tickets at the Toto outlet next to the restaurant where he had his dinner.

“I felt like trying my luck just before the Toto outlet closed at 7pm. The sales lady was so happy because I bought 100 Lucky Pick tickets worth RM200.

“And I actually spent my entire night checking the tickets one by one against the draw result. It was a funny yet exciting experience,” he said.

He claimed the winning ticket, which consisted of winning numbers 3, 8, 20, 38, 50 and 56, was actually among the last few tickets that he was checking.

“I simply could not believe that I have won the jackpot,” he said.

The winner added that he would use the newfound wealth totalling RM33,533,634.10 to expand his business and take the wife on a lavish holiday.

The second largest jackpot winner, who won the RM7.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Oct 4, was a 51-year-old driving school instructor from Sabah.

He said he obtained his pair of winning numbers “0708 and 0814” from a dream.

“I dreamt about my son who called me with the old house phone number ending 0814 and when I woke up in the morning, the time was showing 0708. So I had decided to bet on these 2 numbers with other numbers in a System 5 ticket worth RM20.

“I am so lucky, I won the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 amounting to RM7,486,650.65 and an additional bonus of RM1,008,” he said.

The winner said he would save his winnings for his children’s education expenses and share with his family members.

The other winner jackpot winner, who is also from Sabah, won the RM5.6 million Star Toto 6/50 Jackpot 1 on Sept 24.

The Sabahan winner, who is a 41-year-old accountant, randomly picked his own set of lucky numbers 9, 11, 22, 28, 32 and 39 for the first time and bagged RM5,616,199.80.