Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak to continue fostering harmony, preserving tradition

MIRI (Oct 17): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) has pledged to continue playing a vital role in fostering harmony and preserving tradition.

It said its participation in Baram Regatta events last month had been fruitful, seeing the events as an ideal platform for people from all walks of life to celebrate their shared culture and values.

YPS was involved in two of the significant programmes, Cultural Night and Piala Perpaduan race, at the regatta.

The Cultural Night, which was held at Marudi Waterfront, saw performances by local talents, including medley performance by five members of YPS’ Sape Ambasaadors, alongside Perintis Orkestra Tradisi Remaja Sarawak (Potres).

The inaugural Piala Perpaduan, on the other hand, aligned with YPS’ vision and mission.

“YPS has long been dedicated to promoting unity, harmony and preserving Sarawak’s diverse cultures and traditions. The Piala Perpaduan emphasised team spirit and collaboration,” it said in a statement.

The inaugural race category was won by Tedung Melancar, who displayed exceptional teamwork and paddling skills, and their synchronised strokes and determination secured their victory.

The Baram Regatta symbolises unity, bringing together different communities in friendly but fierce competition.

“It showcases the indomitable spirit of the participants and their commitment to preserving the traditions and heritage of the Baram region,” it added.

YPS believes that the Baram Regatta 2023 was more than just a sporting event, saying it was a celebration of Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage and a testament to the enduring bonds that unite its people.