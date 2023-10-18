22 foreign, local tennis teams to play in S’wak Invitational

KUCHING (Oct 18): Twenty-two teams from within and outside Sarawak have been confirmed in the Sarawak Inter-State-Club-Team Invitational Tennis Championship to vie for the Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah Cup at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre from Nov 2 to 5.

Organising chairman and SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew expressed delight with the response to the biggest event on the SLTA tennis calendar this year and he is expecting more than 310 players in the four-day tournament.

Teams from outside the state include Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Negeri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang, Perak and Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

Local teams include SLTA A, SLTA B, PTBS, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Bau, Kapit, HDTC and Upland Tennis Club.

Liew said the association had also invited teams from other countries and states in Malaysia to promote sports tourism.

“We took the initiative to organise this event as a step to help revive the Borneo Cup which is competed between Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia,” he told The Borneo Post.

Each tie consists of five doubles matches with men’s doubles (Open – 18 years and above), men’s doubles (35 and above), men’s doubles (45 and above), men’s doubles (55 and above) and mixed doubles (40 and above).

Cash prizes include RM8,000 (champion), RM4,000 (runner-up), RM2,000 (third), RM1,000 (fourth), RM500 (fifth) and RM250 (sixth).

There is also a special award of RM300 for the Most Sporting Team.

The tournament is also held in conjunction with SLTA’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

“We are organising three events back-to-back so November is a pretty busy month for SLTA.

“After the Sarawak Inter-State-Club-Team Invitational Tennis Championship, we will be organising the 16th Asian U14 Series from Nov 7 to 11 and the final international event this year which is the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 from Nov 13 to 19,” Liew added.