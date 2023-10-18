Bernama appoints Jamaluddin Muhammad as new CEO, effective tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Jamaluddin Muhammad has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the agency, effective tomorrow.

The appointment was announced by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai in a statement today.

Wong said the appointment was made at the Bernama Board of Governors’ meeting here today.

“We hope that with his vast knowledge and experience, Jamaluddin will be able to lead Bernama in facing the current challenges in the media industry,” he said.

Jamaluddin, 59, replaces Roslan Ariffin who held the post since July last year.

Jamaluddin, a graduate of Mass Communications (Journalism) from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has been with Bernama for the past 38 years.

He has also served as Bernama‘s bureau chief for Kedah and Putrajaya, Bernama correspondent in Thailand, and executive editor for Domestic News Service before being appointed as deputy editor-in-chief for Bernama International News Service. He was appointed as the agency’s editor-in-chief on June 9 this year.

In the statement, the Bernama Board of Governors also expressed its appreciation to Roslan for his service. – Bernama