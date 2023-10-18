Chairman: PN Sarawak will not be involved with GPS in Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Oct 18): Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak will not join, help or be involved with any campaign against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the Jepak by-election, said its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

He said in a statement today that PN Sarawak takes note of the announcement by decision taken by the coalition’s secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin that the PN Supreme Council had decided not to field candidates in Jepak.

“PN Sarawak is still focusing on the service politics agenda and strengthening its political position in Sarawak.

“As such, PN Sarawak will not join, help or be involved with any campaign carried out by any party or candidate contesting against Gabungan Parti Sarawak in this by-election,” said Jaziri.

He also called on all PN party members and supporters to continue their devotional service in Sarawak.

GPS today announced Iskandar Turkee, 54, as its candidate for the Jepak by election.

A three-cornered fight for the seat is likely with Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chieng Lea Ping of People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) already named by their respective parties as candidates.