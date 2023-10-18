Police: Woman found unconscious outside entertainment outlet in Kuching classified as sudden death

KUCHING (Oct 18): The police has classified the death of a 24-year-old woman, who was found unconscious by a roadside outside an entertainment outlet during the wee hours on Oct 16, as sudden death.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said a post mortem has been carried out on the woman yesterday (Oct 17).

“At the moment, we are still waiting for the results and we are fully committed to investigate this case thoroughly,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the police have also interviewed the woman’s family members and other witnesses.

He said on Oct 16, the woman,who is a local student at a private university here, was found unconscious by the roadside by one of the entertainment outlet’s workers around 3.30am.

The worker then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Early investigations showed that no foul play was involved,” Ahsmon said.

He also advised the public to not speculate on the case in order to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult moment.

“We have also extended our condolences to the deceased’s family,” he added.