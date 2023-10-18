Dr Lulie Melling elected as Academy of Sciences Malaysia’s fellow

KUCHING (Oct 18): Renowned tropical peat soil expert Datu Dr Lulie Melling is one of the 35 newly elected fellows of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM).

The Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) director and the other new ASM fellows were introduced at the Fellowship of the ASM & the Top Research Scientists Malaysia (TRSM 2023) in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang presented the awards on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Among those present at the ceremony were Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Sarawak Energy Berhad chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

ASM is a statutory body established under the Academy of Sciences Malaysia Act 1994.

It strives to be the ‘Think Tank’ of the nation for matters related to science, engineering, technology and innovation.

A fellow of the Academy is entitled to use the title ‘Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia’ with the abbreviation FASc, after their name.

To date, ASM has 28 senior fellows, 454 fellows and 272 TRSMs.