Driver extricated from lorry after collision at Jalan Serian-Tebedu

KUCHING (Oct 18): A male driver had to be extricated out from his one-tonne lorry after he was involved in a head-on collision with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Bukit Binong, Jalan Serian-Tebedu this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the firefighters from the Serian fire station were mobilised to the scene after being notified about the incident at 9.18am.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the victim’s right leg was pinned between his seat and the lorry’s frame,” it added.

Bomba said by using rescue tools to spread the lorry’s frame, the firefighters managed to extricate the 53-year-old victim to safety.

It added that the victim was immediately given first-aid treatment by medical personnel from the Serian Hospital at the scene.

The driver of the MPV did not suffer from any physical injuries, Bomba said.

After conducting a clean-up and ensuring that the road was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.