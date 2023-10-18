EcoPlus app an innovative way to deal with domestic waste issues  

SIBU (Oct 18): The EcoPlus mobile application represents the result of a fruitful partnership between Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), borne out of the necessity to address domestic waste issues.

In his remarks, UTS deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Prof Mohammad Shahril Osman says the application introduces waste collection services facilitated by e-hailing, a community waste-to-wealth programme utilising QR codes, a comprehensive reward system and a leader board feature.

“These functionalities not only simplify the recycling process, but also incentivise community participation, creating a positive cycle of environmental consciousness.

“One of the key strengths of EcoPlus lies in its ability to collect recycled waste data systematically, categorised according to district zones.

“This data will be subjected to rigorous analytics, generating valuable insights that will be shared with the local council and Sarawak government.

“By providing this information, EcoPlus aims to enhance decision-making processes, optimise resource allocation, and ultimately contribute to the sustainable development of our community,” he said in connection with the launch of EcoPlus mobile application at UTS here yesterday.

It is informed that EcoPlus is now available for download via Google Playstore, Apple AppStore and Huawei AppGallery platforms.

Meanwhile, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the council was looking forward to continuing its collaboration with UTS in creating various innovative practices meant to effectively deal with domestic waste issues in areas under the jurisdiction of the local authority.

According to him, Sibu is said to be producing about 500 tonnes of waste daily, which he believes to be causing many landfill sites here to almost reach their maximum capacity.

“Domestic waste issues require us to plan way ahead, instead of just focusing on the present situation. We have to think five years ahead.

“For the future, we hope that of the 500 tonnes of waste that we are now throwing away every day in Sibu, maybe half of it could be recycled.

“We hope that one day, only 10 per cent of the waste would end up in landfills – the rest would be recycled.

“This should be our goal, so that landfills would be the last resort for all of us – and not the first thing we do,” he said in his speech for the app launch.

Adding on, Ting said the higher public awareness of recycling was, the more sustainable the lifestyle of the people would be.

“This is very, very crucial. That is why SMC continues to encourage UTS to work together in helping us develop more innovative practices to make sure that we continue to be looking ahead.”

Also present at the event was SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.