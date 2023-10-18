Fire guts unoccupied house at Kpg Pujut in Miri

MIRI (Oct 18): An unoccupied house at Kampung Pujut, Tanjung Batu here was completely destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said that they were notified about the incident at 2.06am and firefighters from the Lopeng fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had completely destroyed the empty house,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the fire engine.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished and the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 3.15am.