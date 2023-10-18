Harden: RM4.2 mln for road improvement project in Simanggang town

SIMANGGANG (Oct 18): A total of RM4.2 million has been allocated for road widening and improvement including the construction and commissioning of five traffic lights in Simanggang town, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

According to the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, the areas involved are the intersection of Jalan Bayu, Jalan Hollis, Jalan Micheal Pilo, Jalan Muhibbah and Lepapa Commercial junction along the entrance road to Simanggang town.

“This project will start on October 26 and is expected to be completed in October next year,” he added during the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) project launch which took place in Simanggang town today.

Harden also mentioned that the contractor for this project is Rimbun Energy Sdn Bhd.

Following that, he advised road users to be more disciplined during construction work because it is expected that there will be some congestion while the project is underway.

“It is hoped that road users always obey the law, especially the speed limit of 50 km per hour, which is set along the entrance road to Simanggang town,” he said.

At the same event, he also informed that wood cutting on the side of the road is also actively being carried out for the project in Simanggang town area.

An allocation worth RM60 million for that purpose was approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during his recent visit to the Sri Aman division.

Meanwhile, Francis also advised community leaders and village chiefs to share information about the development project in Simanggang to the general public.

“This is for the people to understand and know what progress will be made in Simanggang town,” he explained.

Also present were Sada chairman Dato Sri Rohani Karim, Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor and Sri Aman Public Works Department divisional engineer Minjo Simanding.