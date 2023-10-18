In Batu Kawa hit-and-run, motorcyclist’s pillion riding fiancée killed after bike rear-ended by pickup

KUCHING (Oct 18): A female pillion rider died after the motorcycle she was traveling on with her fiancé was rear-ended by a pickup truck at Jalan Batu Kawa around 12.43am this morning.

When contacted, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the pick-up truck fled the scene right after the crash.

“The victims were travelling on the left lane from MJC towards Kampung Sejijak, Matang when a pick-up truck rear ended them right after the Batu Kawa bridge,” said Abang Zainal.

He identified the deceased as Nur Ashikin Benny, 23, from Kampung Hijrah, Simunjan.

Her fiancé, aged 22, suffered light injuries to his face and arms.

Nur Ashikin was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Her body was later transported by police to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.

At the scene, police gathered witnesses and checked any available CCTV footage that might have caught the crash.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.