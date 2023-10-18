Iskandar Turkee is GPS candidate for Jepak by-election

BINTULU (Oct 18): Iskandar Turkee, 54, director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) Sarawak, has been named as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election.

This was announced by GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), at the candidate announcement ceremony at a hotel here this afternoon.

To date, three names have already been confirmed to run for the Jepak seat ahead of the nomination day on Oct 21 including Iskandar – Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Ping of People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi).

Voters in Jepak will cast their votes on Nov 4 in the by-election with early voting on Oct 31 following the demise of the late Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the Jepak by-election is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.