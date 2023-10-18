Jepak by-election: Iskandar alongside other GPS leaders can fight for a better Bintulu, says Premier

BINTULU (Oct 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election, Iskandar Turkee, will be working alongside a group of ‘strong generals’ here to continue developing Bintulu, said GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier believed that with the strong leadership among the existing leaders here, especially with Iskandar on board with his vast experiences, they can fight for a better Bintulu.

Jepak is one of the three state seats under the Bintulu Parliamentary led by MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, while the three GPS assemblymen are Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom,Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Samalaju assemblyman Dato Majang Renggi.

“We have many plans to develop Bintulu as a leading industrial hub in Malaysia,” he told a press conference after announcing Iskandar’s candidacy today.

Commenting on Iskandar’s background, Abang Johari said he was a native born in Jepak and even his family has served the local community in Bintulu a lot.

“He himself has experience as a former director of Malaysian Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak.

“I say former because today he has resigned and his resignation has been accepted by the government.

“A lot of experience, especially with young people to become a good group and on social development,” he said.

Iskandar has a master’s degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia, and Abang Johari believes that he can work together with the Jepak people, not only to develop the Jepak people physically but also from a spiritual point of view.

He said Iskandar can mix well with all the ethnic groups in Jepak since he was also from a mixed marriage of Iban, Vaie and Melanau.

“This is what we call hybrid, we have a hybrid candidate in Jepak, people say those who are hybrid, I don’t know if it’s true or not, (they are) smart.

“Hopefully, he can serve Jepak, what is important is the development that is happening in Bintulu,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said prior to the final selection, they had received names of several potential candidates.

He said the party believes Iskandar could carry on with the work left by the late Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip and most importantly towards PBB’s struggle in the constituency.

“All of them are leaders but we only put one of them and be the candidate who will carry the PBB flag and GPS flag.

“Congratulations Iskandar, I hope the people of Jepak will give him the support so that we can continue the work of the late Talib,” he said.

Also present were PBB deputy president and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is GPS director of operations for the by-election, PRS senior vice president and Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai and GPS women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.