Kelabit cultural show in KL this weekend

KUCHING (Oct 18): The ‘The Kelabits Live in Kuala Lumpur 2023’ will take place at Berjaya Times Square in the nation’s capital city this Oct 21 and 22.

This two-day cultural event aims to showcase and promote the vibrant and unique Kelabit culture.

It will feature spectacular traditional art performances from the Kelabit community, who will travel all the way from Bario, Sarawak; Kelabit cuisines and various activities.

A press release from the Indigenous Culture & Arts Foundation said the event is the second consecutive one to be held following the success of the first one at the same venue last year.

The Foundation’s board member Datin Pearl Masna Ulun, a Kelabit herself, is thrilled to have the chance to promote her culture to fellow Malaysians in the peninsula.

“The Foundation is committed to safeguarding, preserving and honouring the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia’s indigenous peoples. Their theme of cultural empowerment follows suit from their late founder, Datuk Antony Ratos, who had been promoting indigenous culture from the 1960s.

“As the holiday season draws near, the team is diligently preparing to unveil their latest publication, a homage to the late Datuk Antony Ratos, with an exciting follow-up — an exquisite coffee table book named ‘Legend of the Indigenous People’,” said the press release.

The press release explained the book stands as a tribute to Ratos and his pioneering work.

“Looking ahead, Indigenous Culture & Arts Foundation has ambitious plans to release a captivating series of books spotlighting the exceptional artwork of local indigenous talents,” it added.

The press release further said the Foundation is not only dedicated to preserving culture, but also aims to bridge gaps in education and healthcare accessibility.

It has a medical outreach programme called ‘Health Beyond Boundaries’ which aims to provide healthcare and educational talks to the indigenous communities that have challenges in accessing healthcare.

Their next medical outreach programme will take place in Bario on October 28 and November 25, bringing doctors and specialists to review the conditions of the children and elderly in remote villages with limited access to health.