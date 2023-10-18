Kuching man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting, raping girlfriend’s minor daughter

KUCHING (Oct 18): A man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to sexually assaulting and raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

The accused, in his 40s, pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Abdul Hamid after the charges were read to him.

On the first charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2007, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, he allegedly committed physical sexual assault against the victim at a house in Batu Kawa here between 2020 and 2023.

On the second charge under Section 376 of the Penal Code, he is accused of raping the victim at the same house between 2020 and 2023.

Both charges provide for imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused to be released on RM20,000 bail with two local sureties, and fixed Nov 22 for case management.

He was also ordered to report to the nearest police station every month, surrender his passport, and not to have any contact with the prosecution’s witnesses.

DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri appeared for the prosecution, while the man was unrepresented by legal counsel.