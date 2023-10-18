MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for southern Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kuching and other areas in southern Sarawak this morning.

According to a notice released on its Facebook page at 9.55am today, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected until noon today.

Apart from Kuching, the other areas affected include Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with an intensity of rain exceeding 20 mm/hour that is close or expected to occur for more than an hour.