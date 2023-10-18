Ministry raids Sri Aman storage area, seizes 36,500 litres of diesel

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided an illegal storage area in Sri Aman around 7am yesterday on suspicion of storing and transporting subsidised diesel to third-party buyers.

KPDN Sri Aman deputy enforcement chief Dorcas Sidi said the ministry seized 36,500 litres of diesel from the premises.

“We have also detained two men, believed to be the owner of the diesel and a lorry driver,” Dorcas said in a statement today.

He said based on intelligence gathered, prime mover lorries were used to buy subsidised diesel around petrol stations in Sri Aman town.

These lorries, he said, would then drive to the premises where the diesel would be siphoned into intermediate bulk containers.

“These intermediate bulk containers would then be loaded onto different lorries for transportation to a third-party buyer,” he added.

During the raid, a tanker, two prime mover lorries, 36 intermediate bulk containers (1,000 litre capacity), and fuel pumps estimated to be worth RM330,875 were seized from the premises.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.